GHADC to go ahead with felling of mature trees to boost revenue collection

TURA: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has decided to ahead with the felling of several hundred mature trees within its reserve forests in different parts of the region to boost the revenue collection in the face of acute financial crisis currently grappling the oldest autonomous body.

The decision to go ahead with the felling of the trees was taken by the NPP led Executive committee of the GHADC in a crucial meeting held on Tuesday in the office of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dipul R Marak.

The decision is expected to witness widespread condemnation and strong opposition from Garo NGOs and pressure groups which have already warned against such a move that could impact the fragile ecological balance of the region at a time of global warming and freak weather conditions being experienced in the Garo Hills area on account of the fast dwindling forest cover.

“We have decided to go for public auction of only the most matured trees in our council reserves that will be felled and the revenue generated will be utilised for boosting the council’s financial position. Certain measures have been taken to ensure only those matured trees having 120 cm and above which will be auctioned for felling,” said CEM Dipul R Marak when contacted by The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

According to the CEM, as many as 800 to 900 mature trees in the council forest reserves at Damalgre range, Naguapara range, Phulbari range and Samanda range will be auctioned for sale within this month itself.

“We are compelled to go for the auction because the GHADC is facing a severe financial crunch with very limited options to generate revenue. Over 18 months of salaries have not been paid to the over 2000 plus employees,” claimed the CEM while justifying his Executive committee’s decision to go for the auction of the mature trees in the reserve forests.