Fuel station staff kidnapped in South Garo Hills

TURA: Unidentified gunmen have taken away at gunpoint three 3 petrol pump workers in Nongalbibra coal town of South Garo Hills district on Monday evening.

Though the incident occurred at around4:45 pm on Dec 10, the matter was reported to police only later in the night.

According to eyewitness accounts, 5 men armed with hand guns came in a Maruti Van and at gun point took away Shiv Kumar Patel, Dharmendra Patel and Witley Sangma who are employees of the Amasa Petrol Pump in Pathargittim which falls under Nongalbibra police station.

“Though the incident took place at 4:45 pm, it was only reported to us at around 7:30 pm (on Dec 10) leading to a delay in start of operations. Currently a search is on to locate the abductors and rescue the 3 victims,” informed district SP Abraham T Sangma.

According to police, the kidnapping was witnessed by another employee of the same fuel station who later alerted his owner and authorities. The identity of the kidnappers remain unknown to police although search operations have been launched.

It is alleged that a random demand has been made to the fuel station owner by the kidnappers for the safe release of the three employees.