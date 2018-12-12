Border dispute tops KHNAM agenda for LS polls

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), which has decided to field a candidate in the Lok Sabha election next year, will contest the polls on the issue of the long vexed boundary dispute with Assam.

KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum on Tuesday said the party will contest the election on the issues which concern the people of the state, including the border dispute with Assam.

“The issue is pending for many years and by all means we have to get it solved as we are seeing the harassment of people and we cannot ignore this issue,” said Nongrum, adding that the party would inform people about the important issue.

According to Nongrum, the party has already finalised the name of THS Bonney, a retired IFS officer and the party’s general secretary, as the party candidate for the Lok Sabha election.

“We do feel that we will have advantage in the Lok Sabha election and people need to give us a chance,” he said.

Apart from KHNAM, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is also trying hard to arrive at a consensus on common candidates from both Shillong and Tura seats.

While the UDP and the HSPDP have already proposed the names of their candidates, the BJP has decided to go it alone and it is keen to field candidates from both the seats.

Another ally, the PDF, is yet to show its card as far as the Lok Sabha election is concerned.