Barcelona won’t play in the US

MADRID: The plans of the Spanish football league to play one game a season in the United States look to be in ruins after FC Barcelona said they were no longer willing to play what was scheduled to be the first game in early 2019.

Barca were to play their away game against Girona in Miami on January 26, but following a meeting of Barca’s board of directors on Monday, a statement said they had changed their opinion.”The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal,” the statement said. (IANS)