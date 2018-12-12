At least 20 houses gutted in fire

TURA: over twenty houses in the vicinity of Jadi market in Nongalbibra coal region of South Garo Hills was gutted in a late night blaze that erupted on Tuesday.

According to police, a short circuit is believed to have caused the fire that started at around 9:30 in the night from the main market area and quickly spread to the houses which were situated close to one another.

The fire was able to be brought under control by the fire and emergency teams from Nongalbibra due to the active assistance of the public from the area.

One woman who sustained minor burns was taken to the local primary health centre for first aid, it was reported.