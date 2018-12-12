Assam cop held for demanding bribe

SHILLONG: The SI of Ghoghrapara police station in Nalbari, Assam has been caught taking bribe from a father of a rape victim.

The Assam ACB Team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police on Tuesday arrested SI Panbendra Das (59) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from complainant Hussain Ali.

After further investigation, it was learnt that Das had demanded of Rs. 20000 for providing relaxation in an alleged matter of cross-case. The complainant had already paid first installment of Rs. 4,000 on Monday.

Complainant, Ali, is a father of a rape victim, who is a minor.

The accused in the rape case was caught by district police and the family of the accused in that matter had filed a cross case relating to some loan matter against Ali.

In this matter, Das was threatening the rape victim’s poor father with arrest during a time when he has arranged the marriage of his elder daughter after getting contributions from the community members. Thus the complainant had approached the ACB.

Another police officer is also a named accused in the matter.