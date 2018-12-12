346 players to be auctioned for IPL 2019

NEW DELHI: A number of big names including the likes of Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn are among the 346 players who will go under the hammer during the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on December 18. While 1003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlists of players. According to a BCCI release, with Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, nine overseas players — McCullum, Chris Woakes, Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, D’Arcy Short — have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket. Jaydev Unadkat, last season’s top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack among Indian players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore. With Rs 1.5 crore as the base price, Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the IPL. Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh. (IANS)