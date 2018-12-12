19 months due, GHADC employees to receive only two month salary

TURA: The over two thousand employees of the GHADC who have not been paid their monthly salaries for the past 19 months are to receive only two months of their dues before the beginning of the holiday season that starts from December 21st.

“We have received our previous pending royalty and taken an advance of our council royalty in motor vehicle tax from the state so as to be able to pay salaries of the staff for at least two months,” said Chief Executive Member Dipul R Marak to The Shillong Times.

According to the GHADC CEM, a previous balance of Rs 3 Crore 42 lakh and an advance of Rs 7 Crore meant from the MV Tax is being credited to the GHADC account from the state treasury.

Although the total amount being released stands at Rs 10 Crore 42 lakhs, yet, a whooping Rs 4.32 Crore is required each month to pay the salaries of the over two thousand employees in the GHADC.

“Though two months salaries are being released for salary payment, at the same time we are trying to ensure one additional month’s dues are also given for which we are expecting another two crore fifty lakh rupees from the sale of various Haats (weekly markets) although it will still face a shortfall,” said the CEM.

Pressure is mounting on the GHADC over the non-payment of salaries with a Garo group- A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), led by former GNLA rebel outfit chairman Champion R Sangma, submitting a memorandum to the GHADC CEM on Tuesday giving an ultimatum to the council executive committee to clear employees pending dues by December 15th or face a hunger strike by the AHAM members outside the CEM’s residence from 17th onwards.