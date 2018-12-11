WGH Farmers urged to take up livestock rearing

TURA: A One Day Livestock Mela cum Farmer’s Workshop was organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, West Garo Hills, Tura at Block Resource Centre, Rongram Community and Rural Development Block in which farmers from the region were urged to take up livestock rearing.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, the Block Development Officer, Rongram C & RD Block, Shelley Ch Momin lauded the efforts of the department for organizing such programs which immensely benefit the people especially in rural areas adding that the mission is designed to cover activities required to ensure quantitative and qualitative improvement in livestock production and capacity building of all stakeholders. Apart from the assistance provided by the veterinary department, she informed that assistance is also being given to the rural people under Bottom 20 Approach in their respective C & RD Blocks for infrastructure, etc. Momin urged the participants to take up livestock rearing in the area since the demand and supply gap is huge making it necessary to import from other states in order to meet the increasing demand of the people.

Delivering her keynote address, Dr A R Marak, District A H & Veterinary Officer, West Garo Hills highlighted the significance of organizing the livestock mela which was initiated by the Government of India since 2015 under National Livestock Mission with the objective of sustainable development of livestock sector, focusing on improving availability of quality feed and fodder. She said that this mission aims to help the farmers in the region to improve livestock productivity and support projects initiated for the purpose and learn various scientific methods of rearing unlike the tradition method practiced by our forefathers.

During the function, the Chief Guest also distributed the Awards to the Outstanding Farmer’s of the area with regard to livestock rearing. Bablu A Sangma, a Dairy Farmer from Rombagre received the Award for Dairy Farming, Armingson K Sangma for Piggery Farm, Karbin A Sangma from Allagre for rearing Turkey and Duckery and Sabina M Sangma from Jengjal for her Goatery Farming. The Awardees were presented with a Memento, Certificate and Cash Award each.

The Chief Guest also inaugurated the Exhibition stalls put up at the venue in order to promote and help the local farmers to market their produce.

A similar Livestock Mela cum Workshop was also held at Selsella, Community and Rural Development Block where Sub-Divisional Officer, Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Swapnil Tembe, Block Development Officer, Selsella C & RD Block, Jude R T Sangma were amongst others present at the Livestock Mela. The programme was also held earlier at Dalu, Rerapara, Gambegre C & RD Blocks in the district.