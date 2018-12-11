UGC lecturers to get 7th Central pay panel benefits

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to implement the seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations for UGC lecturers in the state.

Informing this here on Monday after a Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations for UGC lecturers have been implemented elsewhere since January 1, 2016 and now it is imperative for the state government to follow suit.

There are as many as 112 lecturers in government colleges followed by 605 in deficit grant-in -aid colleges who are entitled to the benefits of the recommendations.

Tynsong said the total expenditure for the government for the implementation would be more than Rs 58 crore and it will be effective from January 1, 2016.