SUMAA opposes grant of PRC to non-APSTs

GUWAHATI: The Students’ United Movement of All Arunachal (SUMAA) has condemned the recent announcements made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein that the State government was considering issuing permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six Non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in the Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.

The SUMAA on Tuesday cautioned that the State government would face strong opposition from the Union if the PRCs were granted to the Non-APSTs.

“The work of an elected leader is to focus on development and safeguard the rights of the indigenous people. Instead of doing so, the leaders here are polluting the peaceful scenario by making such statements and assurances. The claims made by the people of Lekang area that they are ok with the granting of PRCs to the Non-APSTs are baseless and it will soon face strong resistance from every corner of Arunachal,” SUMAA general secretary Suraj Ligu said in a statement.

Khandu, while addressing a public meeting at Vijaynagar in Changlang on Friday, had announced that his government was considering granting PRCs to the non-APST communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

He, however, said the interests of the indigenous tribal population would be taken into consideration and cut-off dates would be set to qualify for PRC.

Mein said in Assam recently that granting PRCs to the Non-APSTs would be a New Year gift for them.

Further calling upon the pubic, civil societies and most importantly the student communities and community based organizations of Namsai and Changlang districts to raise their voice against the alleged wrong policy of the government, the SUMAA stated that the day would not be far when Arunachal will turn in a state like Tripura.

recognised as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State have been demanding that they should be provided with PRCs as they have been living in the State for decades.

Amongst those communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings.

Most of these communities are recognized as belonging to the Scheduled Tribe communities in Assam.