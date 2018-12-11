NRC process defective: Justice Sen

SHILLONG: Justice SR Sen on Monday said the present NRC process in his view is defective as many foreigners became Indians and original Indians were left out, which is very sad.

He made the observation while disposing of a petition by Amon Rana, who was denied domicile certificate by the state government.

“I appeal to all the Hindu people of both the Barak Valley as well as the Assam Valley to come together to find an amicable solution because our culture, traditions and religions are same. We should not hate each other just on the basis of language. Furthermore, I also mention that the present NRC process in my view is defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad,” the judge said.