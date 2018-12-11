MNF decimates Congress to storm back to power in Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Rebel-turned politician , 76-year-old Pu Zoramthanga is all set to take up the mantle of chief minister of tiny Mizoram after his party Mizo National Front (MNF) has stormed back to power decimating Congress in the Assembly election, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Securing a comfortable majority in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the MNF on Tuesday returned to power after a decade. The MNF had earlier ruled Mizoram for 10 consecutive years — 1998-2003 and 2003-2008.

The MNF, which had got only five seats in the 2013 Assembly polls, has already secured 21 seats and was leading in five more while the ruling Congress won only five seats. The Congress had won power in 2008 and 2013 polls.

The BJP has managed to open its account in Christian state of Mizoram by winning the Tuichawng seat. The party contested in 39 seats out of the total 40. It had fielded maximum number of six women candidates.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost both the constituencies (Champhai South and Serchhip) he contested — to MNF’s T.J. Lalnuntluanga and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President Lalduhoma respectively.

MNF supremo and Chief Ministerial candidate Zoramthanga was elected for a fifth term from Aizawl East-I, defeating Independent candidate K. Sapdanga.

Buddha Dhan Chakma, a Minister in the Congress government, who just before the November 28 polls joined the BJP, won in Chakma tribal-dominated Tuichawng constituency defeating his MNF rival by 1,594 votes.

Five independents won and three others were leading.

Former IPS officer and security in-charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma defeated outgoing Chief Minister Thanhawla in Serchhip by 410 votes. Lalduhoma quit the Congress two years ago before forming the ZPM.

One of the prominent candidates in the fray, Aizawl FC owner Robert Romawia Royte, who contested on MNF ticket from Aizawl East-II, also won.

The MNF and the BJP fought Mizoram election separately even though the MNF is a constituent of the BJP-floated North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The strategy has paid rich dividends for the MNF which did not want to rick an alliance with the BJP in Christian-dominated Mizoram where the Church is known to call shots during polls.