Meghalaya has immense potential for food processing: Governor

SHILLONG:A one-day Conference on “Start ups and MSMEs in Food Processing” was organised on Tuesday by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) in collaboration with Ministry of Food & Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India and ICAR Research Centre for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya and SIDBI for providing a platform to aspiring food entrepreneurs, existing SMEs in food, agriculture professionals, students, progressive farmers, Self Help Groups, etc. for sharing their views and learn about latest initiatives, schemes and opportunities available in the field of Agro Food Industries.

More than 100 participants from the state attended the conference.

The chief guest for the occasion Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya while addressing the inaugural session said that Meghalaya has immense potential in the food processing sector as its base economy is agrarian.

“The potential of agro-based industry needs to be developed. The state of Meghalaya is bestowed with abundant natural resources and the resources need to be tapped for the development of the state which in return will create a lot of employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

He also added that apart from agricultural produce meat processing could also be taken up in a big way in the state, and would put Meghalaya among the top processors of meat products

He said that value addition by even simple processing techniques will increase income of the farmers and will bring development in the state. He added that such conferences will bring out innovative idea and the platform will act as an exposure to the budding entrepreneurs and they can get linkages to the market.

Welcoming the dignitaries Dr Narendra Prakash, Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region said that the state one of the fastest growing in terms of agricultural hence the opportunity should be tapped for agri-business.

The region has immense scope and the youth should make the most out of it and taking part in the conference will help them generate ideas and implement them in their respective fields.