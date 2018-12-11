Lapang begins ‘new chapter’ in politics

NONGPOH: A “new chapter” in veteran politician DD Lapang’s career began with his joining the NPP at NSCA Mini Stadium here on Monday.

Lapang, who quit the Congress accusing it of discriminating against senior leaders, joined the party along with his supporters.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while welcoming Lapang into the party fold, said, “It is indeed a very special day and a historic moment which every one of us will remember for a long time. Sir, I take this opportunity as the national president of the NPP to officially welcome you to the family of NPP.”

Conrad also recalled the association that Lapang had with his father Purno A Sangma and how his late father and Lapang always worked together for the people of Meghalaya and the North East.

“This is also a very emotional moment for me to be able to see a person with a stature of Dr DD Lapang today being with us, joining hands with us to take the goals and vision of the NPP forward so that our region, our youths can develop like the rest of the world,” he added.

The five-time chief minister, who was overwhelmed by the welcome, said it became imperative after 50 years in politics to associate with a party that is “acceptable” by the people of Meghalaya.

“I am opening a new chapter in my career. I have been in politics for 50 long years and have been serving this constituency (Nongpoh) for 40 years and also in different capacities. Today I could see that with changing of time we have to also update ourselves and I find it fit that in my last political journey, I should associate myself with a party that is workable and is acceptable by the people of Meghalaya,” he added.

Lapang termed Purno Sangma as a “giant” in politics and his four children, of which three are in politics, as strong branches, who are committed to taking the aspirations of the people forward.

“Conrad Sangma is son of a great national leader PA Sangma and we see Meghalaya in safe hands under his leadership. He (Purno Sangma) was a man with a vision, mission and determination. His achievements in politics will be written in gold letters and his footprints will always be remembered,” the veteran leader said.

Conrad, while asserting that Lapang would add “tremendous value” to the party, attacked the Congress saying the party had resorted to “use and throw policy”.

“I really wonder if they (the Congress leadership) can use and throw Sir Lapang, what they can do to the common citizen of Meghalaya and their party members,” he added.

Informing the gathering that people across the country is rejecting the Congress for its political partisanship, the chief minister said, “In NPP we respect our seniors, we respect our elders and a person of the stature of Sir Lapang will be an inspiration for all the ranks and files in NPP.”

The chief minister quoting an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, said, “I see a future for my state of Arunachal and North East under the leadership and banner of NPP that is connecting North East with Delhi.”

“We are a party with a mission, focus and a purpose to work for the people,” he added.

The welcome function was attended by other senior NPP leaders and ministers like Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar and WR Kharlukhi.

‘Crucial district’

Conrad said Ri Bhoi is a “very crucial and important district” that has a huge economic opportunity provided the government comes out with correct policies and takes up strong infrastructure projects in this area.

“I am happy to inform you that our government has taken note of that and we are giving special status and special work to the district of Ri Bhoi. In fact, Ri Bhoi in the whole state of Meghalaya has been declared as an aspirational district, which means that all of Government of India schemes, different educational schemes, infrastructure schemes, and social sector schemes will be given more importance in the aspirational district when compared to the other districts of the state,” he added.