KHNAM to fight Lok Sabha polls on plank of boundary dispute with Assam

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) which has decided to field a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will fight the election on the issue of vexed boundary dispute with Assam .

KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum on Tuesday said that the party would contest the election on the issues which is connected to the people and the state including the boundary dispute with Assam

“The issue is pending for many years and by any means, we have to get it solved as we are seeing the harassment of the people of the state and we cannot ignore this issue,” he said

He said that the party will go the people of the state and apprise them about the important issue of boundary dispute and other local issues.

According to Nongrum, the party has already finalized the name of T.H.S. Bonney as the party candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned that T.H.S. Bonney is the general secretary of the party and a retired IFS officer.

“We do feel that we will have advantage in the Lok Sabha elections and people need to give us a chance,” he said.

Apart from KHNAM, the current MDA coalition is also trying hard to arrive at a consensus for the fielding common candidates from both Shillong and Tura seats.

While UDP and HSPDP have already proposed their candidate as a common candidate, the BJP has decided to go all alone and it is keen to field candidates from both the seats.

The PDF on the other hand is however yet to open its card as far as Lok Sabha elections are concern