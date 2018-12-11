KHADC to meet CM over Gram Sabha scheme

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will meet the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with regard to the introduction of Gram Sabha schemes under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss on the move made by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to introduce “My village, my plan” in the villages of Meghalaya.

The meeting with CM is set to clear doubts clear about the policy of the government towards the scheme and why the KHADC was not consulted since it was introduced through Blocks.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) chief, HS Shylla said developmental schemes in villages were welcomed but the schemes were channeled through the Ministry of Panchayati which was not acceptable.

He raised concerns that Panchayati Raj system will make subtle in-roads into the tribal state, the jurisdiction of which falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

He said, “Yes it is good that development in the villages has happen but we have to tread cautiously as far as the interest of the indigenous people is concerned since we have registered our opposition to Panchayati Raj.”

He suggested that the Dorbar Shnong (village councils) should be entrusted with the task of implementing the 29 subjects under the Eleventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

According to him, the dorbar shnong can form the local government through which the 29 subjects can be implemented instead of opting for Gram Sabha which is under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

He asserted that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj made a backdoor entry to introduce Panchayati Raj system in the villages here.

The schemes were from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and from the Ministry of Rural development. Concerns were raised on threats to minority indigenous community as both tribal and non-tribal above 18 years will get to vote in the election to the Gram Sabha.

“If this enters our village, the power and authority of the Dorbar will be made redundant,” Shylla said.

The Poverty Alleviation Programmes which is one of the subjects in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution is implemented in the form of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).