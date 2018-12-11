Jio to become India’s No 1 telecom operator by 2021

New Delhi: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd could become the country’s No 1 telecom operator by revenue in 2021 and on a subscriber basis by 2022, a Sanford C Bernstein & Co report said.

Reliance Jio started operations two years back with free voice calls and data offering. It started to charge for data – voice calls to be free-for-life – last year and had amassed about 227 million subscribers.