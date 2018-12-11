Christmas spirit grips Shillong

SHILLONG: It is the chilling feeling of December and festive season which have finally started gripping Shillong city as Meghalaya along with the rest of the world is preparing itself for the Christmas and New Year bash which is just a couple of weeks away.

Going to commercial areas of Police Bazar and Iewduh , one can see huge rush of shoppers who are on a shopping spree for the Christmas

Police Bazar is one commercial areas of the city which is being thronged by the shoppers from the entire state be it Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills and rush of shoppers is a common scene in Police Bazar every December

‘A shopkeeper said that the sale was somehow satisfactory now and it would definitely pickup in days to come.

It is seen that many commercial establishments and even private spaces have already started illuminating their premises indicating the arrival of Christmas and there were few institutions in the city where decorations have also been made for Christmas.

However, Christmas carols are not being organised as of now since around two weeks are still left.

While the people are excited about Christmas and New year and long holidays, Shillongites are also bearing the brunt of huge traffic jam almost on a daily basis as large number of people come out for shopping and other activities.

This is also a time when people make their best efforts to help the weak and poor and on Tuesday evening, it was seen that a group of youngsters were distributing food packets and other stuffs to the street children in Police Bazar.

Meanwhile, the Shillong YMCA visited Life and Hope Girls’ Home located at Umsaitsning, Umdamli, Umsning, Shillong on Monday.

The girls home run by Jingiaseng Kynthei, Church of God, Meghalaya & Assam, started on February 23 last year with 23 girls belonging to the age group 7-17 years with 3 mothers.

The board members along with their families spared their time to interact and distributed sports materials and shared food with them. Pastor S. Warjri, also a board member shared a sermon based on Christmas.

He reiterated that Christmas without Christ is meaningless and wish all peace and happiness on the festive season.

Other programmes of songs and Carols besides speeches were also presented on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that this is an annual event of the YMCA where in the past they have visited other Homes & Orphanages in the state.