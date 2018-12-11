Beckinsale wears Queen tiara for dinner date

Actress Kate Beckinsale chose to wear a pair of suede knee-high boots, all-black ensemble and a tiara that boasted the word ‘Queen’ in gold letters for her outing with friends here. She stepped out for a dinner date with her friends on Saturday night here, reports a website. She left her brunette hair down in voluminous curls that fell past her shoulders and were parted in the middle, and favoured a glamorous yet minimal make-up look. Beckinsale was joined by a slew of friends who sported fake moustaches. (IANS)