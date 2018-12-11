Agnes home after a month of struggle

SHILLONG: CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing, who sustained grievous injuries in an assault on November 8, was discharged from NEIGRIHMS on Monday after a month of treatment.

“Since the patient’s condition has gradually improved significantly, it was decided to discharge her today (Monday) with further home medication and medical advice. She is asked to attend follow-up in OPD of neurosurgery, psychiatry and orthopaedics,” said a statement from the hospital.

John Kharshiing, Agnes’s brother, said in a statement on Monday the family was grateful to the director of NEIGRIHMS and the entire medical team there as well as the team at Ialong Civil Hospital and the 108 Emergency Service for their support. He also thanked the chief minister, the governor and other dignitaries, Meghalaya State Commission for Women, the police and the media.

Agnes was discharged from the hospital at 3.45pm.