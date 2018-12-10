Union Minister interferes in NEEPCO transfers

SHILLONG: The alleged interference of Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has resulted in reinstatement of two officers of NEEPCO soon after they were transferred.

According to official documents, Taba Gagung, senior manager (civil) and Tana Acha Tara, assistant engineer posted at the Hydel Project at Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh, were transferred and posted in Shillong and Mizoram, respectively, on October 23.

However, on October 29, a letter was written by Anupam Yadav, officer on special duty with Rijiju to NEEPCO CMD A G West Kharkongor stating that the minister was in receipt of a request from Talo Mugli, chairman, Arunachal Pradesh, Forest Corporation Limited regarding the cancellation of the transfer and the need to retain them in the same place of posting.

Following this, the transfer order of the duo was cancelled by NEEPCO.