Shillong woman alleges assault by woman cop

SHILLONG: A woman in the city was allegedly assaulted by a woman police constable recently. The woman, identified as Jasmine Shylla, on Monday told reporters that she was in a city pub on Wednesday last when someone misbehaved with her.

Admitting she was drunk, she, however, added that she was thrown out from the pub by the bouncers and later police also arrived at the spot.

She alleged that the woman constable from Sadar Police Station assaulted her and landed many blows on her as a result of which she suffered serious injuries.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment in Shillong Civil Hospital, also claimed that she had filed a complaint with the police in this connection.