People can’t submit documents outside NRC

Guwahati: Documents not mentioned in the two lists of the claim form will not be admissible for filing of claims by people for inclusion of their names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, an official statement said on Sunday.

There is also no need to resubmit documents given earlier, the statement issued by the NRC State Coordinator’s office here said. A claim can be submitted for reconsideration of eligibility based on documents already submitted, or it can be submitted along with document mentioned in the two lists — A and B.

Any person who has already submitted a claim or objection form and now intends to submit additional supporting documents can do the same at the designated NRC Seva Kendra, the statement said. Claims can be also submitted by a person who claims to have been wrongly identified as D voter (DV) or Declared Foreigner(DF) or a person with case pending in Foreigners Tribunal (FT) or their descendants.

A person can also submit a claim if he has an order from judicial authority or Foreigners Tribunal declaring him or her as Indian but has not been included in the draft NRC, the statement said. Any person can make an objection regarding inclusion of any name in the draft NRC and there is no penalty for rejection of any objection, the release added.

The last date for filing of claims and objections is December 15, 2018. The complete draft of the NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total applications of 3.29 crore. There has been a huge controversy over exclusion of 40 lakh people from the draft NRC. (PTI)