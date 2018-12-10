Now mobile phone towers to come up in govt office in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In its bid to improve cellular connectivity in the capital city and other parts of the state, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2018

Talking to newsmen after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the policy will be made effective from January 15, 2019

Tynsong said that Shillong and many parts of the state have network problems and government earlier discussed the matter with the service providers on several occasions after which it decided to come up with a policy

Informing that around 2000 towers are to be installed in Meghalaya by BSNL and other companies, the Deputy Chief Minister said that now since Aircel is closed, many of its towers are lying unutilized and now with this policy, the service providers will jointly use these towers.

“Now with the policy, 3-4 companies can jointly use the tower,” he said.

The Cabinet was also briefed that the people in the state were reluctant to allow the service providers to install towers in their premises and now the Government would now allow the service providers to install towers in Government offices.

It was also informed that different service providers had asked for permission to install their towers in Secretariat where the network of most of the service providers is very weak.