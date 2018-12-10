News Alerts
Now mobile phone towers to come up in govt office in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG: In its bid to improve cellular connectivity in the capital city and other parts of the state, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Meghalaya  Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2018

Talking to newsmen after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister,   Prestone Tynsong said that the policy will be made effective from January 15, 2019

Tynsong said that  Shillong and many parts of the state have network problems and government earlier discussed the matter with the service providers on several occasions after which it decided to come up with a policy

Informing that around  2000  towers are to be installed in Meghalaya by BSNL and other companies, the Deputy Chief Minister said that   now since Aircel is closed, many of its towers are lying unutilized and now with this policy, the service providers  will jointly use these towers.

“Now with the policy, 3-4  companies can jointly use the tower,” he said.

The Cabinet was also briefed that the people in the state were reluctant to allow the service providers to install towers in their premises   and now the Government  would now  allow the service providers to install  towers in Government offices.

It was also informed that different service providers had asked for permission to install their towers in Secretariat where the network of most of the service providers is very weak.

 

 

