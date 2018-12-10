North-East Briefcase

Perfect Strangers wins Hornbill International Rock contest

Dimapur (Nagaland): The rock band Perfect Strangers from Bengaluru won the Hornbill International Rock Contest 2018. The Perfect Strangers beat nine bands in the final to become the winner and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio gave away the prizes to the winners on Saturday night. Local band from Nagaland UDX bagged the first runner up title and Rs 5 lakh cash prize. UDX was also declared the most promising Naga band. Ambush band from Assam (Diphu) won the second runner up title and Rs 3.5 lakh cash prize. Two female rockers Shalini Mohan of Perfect Strangers (best bassist) and Mingma Lhamu Tamang of Vishnu band from West Bengal (best drummer) walked home away with the top individual prizes. Moa Nash Longkumer from UDX won the best guitarist while best vocalist was bagged by Lewang Dorjee of Meraki from Darjeeling, West Bengal. All together 24 bands from across the country took part in the contest which began on December 6. (PTI)

Army, AR will help Nagaland to become jewel of North East: GoC

Kohima: The Assam Rifles and the Army will contribute with every possible means to help Nagaland become the ‘jewel of the North East’ region, a top Army officer said on Sunday. Addressing the penultimate day of the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland here, Lt Gen Gopal R, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Spear Corps called upon the gathering to “take a pledge to ensure that peace, prosperity and progress returns to this pristine land.” The Lt Gen asserted that the Assam Rifles, which is known as the Sentinel of the Hills People and the Army would contribute in whatever manner to make Nagaland a ‘jewel in the North East’ and that they will leave no stone unturned to assist the people in achieving these noble goals. The GoC echoed the sentiments of the former Chief Minister of Nagaland, late J B Jasokie, while describing the state as the land where race, rivers, ranges regulate the rhythm of life in addition to being the abode of honest and most hospitable people. He said that the Naga culture is not only about colourful costumes, dances and songs but much more so of the values of honesty, simplicity, hospitality and the great Naga warrior tradition. He called upon the Naga people to preserve the custom and tradition of honesty and truthfulness so that the future generation will imbibe the great tradition of the forefathers. The day was marked by cultural performance by the 17 Naga tribes. The 10-day long Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, which was inaugurated on December 1 by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. At the end of the 8th day of the festival, a total of 1,69,719 visitors, including 2,304 foreigners, 25,996 domestic and 1,41,339 local visitors had the Hornbill festival, said assistant director of Tourism (Statistics), T Khakihe Sumi. (PTI)