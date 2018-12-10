M’laya taste first defeat in Ranji

SHILLONG: Uttarakhand proved to be just too strong for Meghalaya, winning their Ranji Trophy plate group match by eight wickets on the fourth and final day in Dehradun on Sunday.

Uttarakhand declared on their overnight total of 491/4, a lead of 180 over Meghalaya’s first innings of 311. Four early Meghalaya wickets then fell for just 25 before Yogesh Nagar and Gurinder Singh put on 122 for the fifth wicket. Their combination looked like it would make things safe for the visitors, but Nagar was dismissed for 57, leaving Meghalaya on 147/5. A few smaller partnerships followed and Meghalaya were able to overturn the deficit, but they could not pull out much of a lead and Gurinder’s run out for 104 signalled the end of further resistance.Meghalaya were bowled out for 230, which set the hosts 51 to win.Chengkam Sangma bowled one of the openers before Abhay Negi ran out the other one. Defeat ends Meghalaya’s impressive run of three wins and a draw in their first season of the first-class tournament. They will next take on Bihar in Shillong from December 14.