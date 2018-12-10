Meghalaya college teachers to get 7th Central pay commission benefits

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has decided to implement the Seventh Central Pay Commission for the UGC lecturers in the state

Informing this here on Monday after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the Seventh Central Pay Commission for UGC lecturers had been implemented since January 1, 2016 and now it is imperative for the State Government to implement the Seventh Central Pay Commission for UGC lecturers.

There are as many as 112 lecturers in Government College followed by 605 in deficit grant in aid college who are entitled to benefits of Seventh Central Pay Commission

Tynsong said that the total expenditure for the Government for implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission would be more than Rs 58 crores and it would be effective from 1st January, 2016