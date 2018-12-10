Meghalaya cabinet reduces staff attached to chairman

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to reduce the staffs attached to the chairman and co-chairman in the category of A+ and A to four from the existing six.

The proposal from Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) was taken up in the state Cabinet meeting and the department proposed that concerned Chairman can appoint their own stenographer at the rate of Rs 12,000 per month, LDA or stenographer for Rs 10,000, typist at Rs 8000 and Grade IV at the rate of Rs 6000 per month.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the Cabinet approved the proposal in order to replace the existing system.

He said that under the existing system , all the concerned chairman or co-chairman in the category A and A+ were entitled to have six staff which has now been reduce to four and they are to be appointed on the proposal made by the chairman and co-chairman

These posts will be co-terminus meaning once they are no longer chairman or co-chairman , the post is co-terminated