MDA partners to meet soon on common candidate issue

SHILLONG: The NPP-led MDA coalition will meet shortly to discuss the issue of fielding a common candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the meeting will discuss about the common candidate while avoiding a query on whether NPP will put up a candidate or not.

MDA coalition partner UDP has already projected Jemino Mawthoh as the common candidate while other partners are not averse to projecting their own candidates.

The UDP wanted the NPP to contest in Tura and to support the party in Shillong.

The NPP is planning to field Agatha Sangma to contest the Tura seat.