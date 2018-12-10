IOCL appeals to locals to set up energy points in state

SHILLONG: With low response from the people, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has appealed to local residents from the state to come forward for setting up petrol pumps in the state.

Addressing the press on Monday, assistant (manager, IOCL), Aloke Marandi said there was a need for 247 petrol pumps in the state.

According to him, the expansion of retail outlet network is expected to generate employment opportunities also as in a petrol pump, there will be a manager, and 5-6 customer agents.

He added the process of dealer selection had been simplified in line with the Government’s emphasis on “ease of doing business.” User friendly on-line application has been introduced. Only the selected candidate would be required to produce the documents. Similarly, the eligibility norms have also been relaxed.

Oil marketing companies have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up of petrol pumps. The last date to apply is December 24, 2018.

All retail outlets will be constructed with latest technology automation. For the first time, computerized “draw of lots”/ bid opening would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency.