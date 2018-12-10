‘HR violation in neighboring countries worrisome for India’

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said India had a cause to worry about the increasing human right violations in its neighboring countries since India was seen as a refuge for such victims.

He was speaking at the International Human Rights Day on Monday held at Yojana Bhavan.

Pointing to the entry of Rohingyas from Myanmar in the backdrop of human right violations, he said, “A lot of Rohingyas has entered India and it is not very good news.”

According to Roy, there is possibility of Rohingyas being radicalized and becoming a threat to the Indian state.

Although, he asserted that Bangladesh was the worst affected country but India was not far behind.

“India is another refuge for religious minority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have been facing human rights violations,” he said.