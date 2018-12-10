Grand NPP welcome to Lapang today

SHILLONG: The NPP is all set to welcome former veteran Congress leader DD Lapang and his supporters into its fold at a huge gathering on Monday at a stadium in Ri Bhoi.

“Thousands of his supporters are expected to come,” NPP president WR Kharlukhi said.

“It is quite a big boost, especially in Ri Bhoi area, with him joining the party,” he said, adding that NPP is quite weak in Ri Bhoi.

According to him, it will boost adjoining areas in Ri Bhoi as Lapang is influential not only in the political arena but in the state as a whole.

When asked whether more political leaders are joining, Kharlukhi said, “Let’s see by New Year, when the New Year comes.”