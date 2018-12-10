Former NPP MDC nominated to GHADC, ruling alliance strength rises to 21

TURA: Four time member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Bhatabari constituency, Roynath D Sangma, has been sworn in as the 30th MDC following his nomination by the ruling NPP on Monday afternoon.

The GHADC directly elects 29 MDCs through a general election and nominates one to fill the 30 member house for a term of five years.

Chairman of GHADC Denang T Sangma, administered the oath and secrecy to Roynath Sangma at his official chamber after the Meghalaya Governor approved the former MDC’s name.

With the nomination of Roynath Sangma, the strength of the NPP led alliance in the GHADC has risen to 21.

Interestingly, the nomination comes after more than three years of the current house. The GHADC went to polls in October of 2015 but frequent power tussle delayed the nomination of the 30th member.

The NPP emerged the largest party in the last GHADC elections with 10 elected MDCs. It gained one member after Congress MDC Nripender Koch joined the party, early this year.

Three other rebel Congress MDCs, namely Smith Momin from Kharkutta, Jogonsing D Sangma from Bajengdoba and Dhormonath Ch Sangma from Tikrikilla joined the NPP led alliance along with GNC member Augustine R Marak.

The BJP’s three MDCS, Bhupender Hajong, Sofiur Rehman and Kurosh Marak along with three Independent members have bolstered the alliance position leaving the opposition alliance led by the Congress to just nine members.

The new nominated MDC, Roynath Sangma, won three consecutive five year terms from Bhatabari constituency in the plains belt region of West Garo Hills. He was defeated in the last GHADC elections by Independent Mark Goera B Marak who is now in the opposition Congress ranks.