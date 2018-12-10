Former Meghalaya CM, D D Lapang joins ruling NPP in a grand function

NONGPOH: Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr D D Lapang who was with the Congress party till recently, joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) along with his followers in a grand function held at NSCA mini-stadium at Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi district on Monday.

His move is construed as a blow to the Congress which is set to lose many of its workers and leaders especially from Ri-Bhoi district to the NPP along with Lapang.

The former chief minister who has already been appointed as the chief adviser to the Government of Meghalaya after he had quit Congress party recently, was accorded warm welcome by the NPP leader and chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Preston Tyngsong, Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP MLA from Ri-Bhoi district, NPP leaders and supporters from across the district.

Along with Dr Lapang, several others political leaders from other parties in the district too joined the NPP on Monday. These included former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM), Rangkynsai Makdoh, Ri Bhoi Durbur leader R B Shadap, former RBDCC president, Mini Makri and others.