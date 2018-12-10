Drug awareness camp organised by DBC Alumni

TURA: Members of the Tura Don Bosco College Alumni Association led by Principal Rev. Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim and the college alumni committee organised a drug awareness campaign and a pre-Christmas celebration for the residents of Matchikolgre village, on the outskirts of Tura, on Sunday.

The dangers of drug dependence and alcohol addiction were highlighted by Dr. Bollen S Sangma, Psychiatrist of Tura Civil Hospital during the awareness programme on drug addiction and the youth were advised to be aware and avoid such practises.

Later, during the pre-Christmas celebration, Fr. Mukhim spoke on the importance and meaning of Christmas. He gave a strong and poignant message that ‘Christ’ must not be left out in the celebration of Christmas and called upon everyone to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ in a God-centric manner allowing the son of God to dwell in their hearts.

The pre-Christmas celebration, which was a class of its own for its simplicity and camaraderie shared by the alumni and the villagers of Matchikolgre, included community dance to the beat of popular Christmas songs and the sharing of traditional cakes for refreshments.

The president and secretary of the alumni association, Prof. Firdosh Momin and Dr Ivonne M Sangma also spoke on the occasion and indicated that the association may move into adopting the village and organise more of such awareness programmes and get-together.