Deficit teachers’ body slams govt move on political entry

SHILLONG: The decision of the state government to bar teachers from entering politics was criticised by Babu Kular Khongjirem, president of the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA).

In a statement issued here, Khongjirem said the decision is misleading as such a move comes from politicians “who hold a grudge against teachers who are political opponents”.

According to him, the education policy approved by the government is the guiding principle to transform the education system and the policy is not a law to take action against teachers.

Khongjirem said the move of the state government amounts to partiality and injustice as far as “natural justice is concerned”.

He asserted that when university teachers and other school teachers can take part in politics, the restriction on deficit school teachers is unfair and the government has to review its decision.