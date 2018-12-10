Charge-sheet in education scam after Delhi nod

SHILLONG: With the ongoing issues related to the CBI in Delhi, the charge-sheet in the education scam case is yet to be submitted to the court.

Sources said the CBI completed the report on the criminal aspect of the education scam but the CBI Delhi office is yet to give clearance to submit the report.

The scam took place during the tenure of former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

After the CBI probed the matter, a high level committee was set up by the state government to segregate the tainted and non-tainted teachers.

The CBI had examined five centres where there were anomalies in recruitment of teachers.

Later on November 2, the High Court of Meghalaya ordered further CBI probe into another set of 10 centres.

Sources said the CBI probe report into 10 centres has already been submitted to the chief secretary and a copy of the report has been sent to the High Court.

A state government official said the Education Department will examine the report and fix responsibility within this month.

Out of the 10 centres, the CBI found only the photo copies of the score sheets of eight centres.

“We are examining the report and action will be taken as per the report,” the official said.

Examination

The official said the teachers who were affected following the education scam can write their examination on January 31.

“Except two tainted candidates who did not get any relief from the committee headed by the chief secretary, others can write the examinations,” the official added.