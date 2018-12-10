Assam government to publish book on Assam Movement

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the government will published a book on Assam movement even as the Chief Minister has announced an one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to each of the victims who suffered bullet injuries during the six-year-long movement during 1979-85.

“A book reflecting every aspect of the movement would be published by the state government to preserve its rich legacy and showcasing the same to the posterity,” the Chief Minister said on Monday while speaking at the observation of Swahid Divas (martyrs day) at the office premises of Assam Accord Implementation Department at Khanapara in Guwahati on Monday.

Sonowal asserted the state government’s commitment to implement every clause of the Assam Accord in letter and spirit and to safeguard the interests of the people of the state. “The Assam movement was a strong manifestation of people’s power and great example of non-violent means of protest. This was one of the most significant parts of India’s history as the movement aimed at safeguarding unity and sovereignty of the country,” he said adding that the State Government accords top priority to implementation of Assam Accord.

He said that Assam Accord aims at detection, deletion and deportation of foreigners from the State and due to the State Government’s committed efforts Indo-Bangla border fencing work, with technological interventions at riverine areas has made significant headway.

The Chief Minister lauded the role played by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in highlighting the Assam Movement at the national level. “Vajpayee ji who supported the aims and objectives of the movement raised the issue of illegal migration to Assam at the national level through his fiery speeches at the Parliament and different parts of the country. He made to realize the people of the country that the problem faced by Assam during that tumultuous period was not limited to the boundary of the State alone and it was more of a national problem.”