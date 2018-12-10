Alarm raised over black marketing of coal TPs

SHILLONG: The State Programme implementation and Monitoring Committee has expressed concern over the black marketing of the transport permits (TPs) for transpiration of coal in the state

The Committee which held a review meeting here on Monday with Directorate of Mineral resources viewed the black marketing of transport permits seriously and asked the department to issue instructions to SPs and DC to take strongest action against those who sell their transport permits to others for extra money.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, chairman of the committee, Saleng A Sangma said that the miners in whose name permits have been issued by the department must use the permit for themselves and they should not sell their permits to others for want of extra money.

The Committee took strong cognizance of the fact that some miners who are issued permits are indulging in black-marketing of the permits and they sell it to others at a higher rate.

“ If some miners don’t want to use their permit, they should return it back to the department,” Sangma said while adding that people who buy permits at an extra cost also indulges in illegal activity by indulging in transporting coal beyond the permissible limit since they have to bear the extra cost.

“ If anyone is found indulging in such activities, they will be penalised,” he added

Meanwhile, the committee also lamented that many government projects in the state are pending due to the shortage of resources like stones and sand while there are some businessman who are exporting these raw materials outside the state

He said that especially in Garo Hills, there is a shortage of these raw materials and local requirements are not met.

He also said that many times, people from the state are forced to import these products from outside the state at a higher cost.