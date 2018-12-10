Activists’ assault: CLP reiterates CBI probe

SHILLONG: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has demanded a CBI probe into the assault of Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma on November 8.

The CLP met on Sunday to discuss the law and order situation in the state at the residence of opposition leader Mukul Sangma.

Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang said there is a need to have a CBI probe into the incident.

The state government has already rejected the demand for a CBI investigation and instead insisted on a judicial probe.

A statement issued here by the CLP said the meeting expressed concern over the delay in the investigation process of the murderous assault on the two women activists. “This type of lawlessness is unprecedented in the history of Meghalaya and does not augur well for the welfare of the state,” the statement said.

The CLP noted with concern the insensitive attitude of the government towards the sentiment of the people of the state.

“We reaffirm the demand for a CBI inquiry into the assault of the two women activists to ensure fair and neutral investigation into the case,” the CLP said.