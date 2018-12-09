Tura med college project takes off

SHILLONG: The Tura medical college project has finally taken off giving the government some relief at a time when controversy over site is delaying a similar project in Shillong.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said on Saturday that clearing of the forest at the site has begun and the department has issued instruction to the project consultant to issue work order to the construction company.

The department has already released Rs 23 crore.

The minister said Meghalaya, which sends 70-80 students to different medical colleges under state quota, will benefit from the medical college as the government is now spending a huge amount of money.

“With the completion of the medical college, Government would be able to save its resources to a great extent,” he added.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 189 crore for Tura medical college project but the state has requested for the revised cost to be considered, which is Rs 244 crore.

The Tura medical college with 100 seats will come up on 100 acres at Doldegre, 8 km from Tura.

The Shillong project is facing inordinate delays and the government recently decided to shift it from Jhalupara to Umsawli.