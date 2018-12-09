News Alerts
prev next
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Taekwondo trivia

By PUBLIC

Do-jang: It literally means practising on the ground or the place where the basic of Taekwondo begins. It is the place where we learn the basics of leg and hand movements that is blocking, kicking, punching and fighting

Arena: It is the place where one gets the chance to execute all the techniques that he has mastered through dedicated training in the Do-jang. Players who enter the arena are always provided with full knowledge of Taekwondo competition rules and regulations. It is the place where one gets the chance to demonstrate skills in front of the audience and win medals, name and fame

Outside: Area beyond the boundary where Taekwondo flourishes. It is the area where the secretive side of Taekwondo works that is discipline, character and respect which one learns through years of training

You might also like More from author

Comments

error: Content is protected !!