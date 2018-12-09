Taekwondo trivia

 Do-jang: It literally means practising on the ground or the place where the basic of Taekwondo begins. It is the place where we learn the basics of leg and hand movements that is blocking, kicking, punching and fighting

 Arena: It is the place where one gets the chance to execute all the techniques that he has mastered through dedicated training in the Do-jang. Players who enter the arena are always provided with full knowledge of Taekwondo competition rules and regulations. It is the place where one gets the chance to demonstrate skills in front of the audience and win medals, name and fame

 Outside: Area beyond the boundary where Taekwondo flourishes. It is the area where the secretive side of Taekwondo works that is discipline, character and respect which one learns through years of training