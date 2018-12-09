‘SC order proof of no illegal mining’

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has once again rejected claims of illegal coal mining in the state saying had it been true, the Supreme Court would not have permitted transportation of the extracted coal.

Speaking to the media recently, the senior NPP leader said the apex court had just passed an order directing the export of the 1,76,000 metric tonnes of extracted coal till January 31.

Tynsong had earlier said isolated cases of seizure of coal-laden trucks were there since 2014 “but this does not mean that the previous MUA-II led by the Congress was involved in illegal transportation of coal”.

While lambasting the Congress for accusing the new government of facilitating coal mining, Tynsong said the allegations were untrue. Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also downplayed the allegations of illegal coal mining.

On the nexus between political leaders and coal mafia, Tynsong said, “It is the job of opposition parties to make allegations.”