Satellite data shows mining activities in JH: NGT panel

SHILLONG: The satellite data provided by North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) has indicated mining activities in the coal mines in Jaintia Hills despite the ban.

Justice BP Katoki, the chairman of the NGT committee, said during the recent two meetings, the satellite data presented to the committee by NESAC revealed that mining activities were going on. He also said as per the official data provided by the state government, over 1,000 cases were registered against illegal coal mining and transportation. There are around 24,000 coal mines, according to NESAC data of undivided Jaintia Hills.

Earlier during the meeting of the committee held on Friday, the state government had submitted the list of over 2,000 seized trucks for transporting coal illegally.

Even the East Jaintia Hills district administration in the report submitted to the panel said some mining activities were going on in certain areas. The panel was appointed by NGT during the last hearing held on August 31 this year while disposing of the coal case.

During the first visit to the coal mining areas of East Jaintia Hills, the committee tested the water from rivers and it was found acidic.

The committee also noticed what appears to be freshly mined coal but wanted to know from the government the exact available quantity when the ban was imposed in 2014. The panel is getting inputs from NESAC, Central and State Pollution Control Boards, concerned state departments and experts from NEHU.