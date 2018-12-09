NHAI comes up with another excuse for bypass delay

SHILLONG: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has no dearth of excuses to defend its sluggish work on the Umsning bypass. This time, the authority has blamed the ongoing crisis in IL&FS for the delay and hopes to complete the project by the year end or January.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, during his visit to Shillong in October, had said the bypass, which is an integral part of the Guwahati-Shillong Road, would be complete within months. Before that, NHAI had said it would be over by June.

This time, the authority cited the crisis in IL&FS as reason for missing another deadline.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reportedly held certain statutory auditors of IL&FS and two of its subsidiaries prima facie guilty of professional misconduct.

NHAI officials held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also in charge of the Public Works Department, on Friday.

The minister had raised concerns over the delay. Though vehicles are passing through the bypass, some works are still remaining.

Tynsong also asked the West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner to expedite the process of allotting land to NHAI for construction of a toll plaza on the Jowai-Ratacherra road.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed about the critical slopes along the Guwahati-Shillong road. NHAI needs land to make the slopes even and the government has asked the Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner to make land available for the purpose.