Golf course may get heritage status

SHILLONG: The golf course in the city that is bearing the brunt of heavy footfall of tourists and locals may be declared as a heritage site.

Arts and Culture Minister and local legislator AL Hek told reporters recently that Shillong Club, which is looking after its management, is not doing anything.

Hek said after the intervention of the High Court in the garbage issue, the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills called a meeting a few days back to resolve all the issues related to the golf course.

According to Hek, a file has also come to his department seeking heritage status to the golf course but he has not approved it yet. He said the department will now take over the maintenance of the ground in view of the National Games in 2022.

The department is going to work with the Forest Department to look after its day to day maintenance in the same way like the Forest Department has been maintaining Wards Lake and Lady Hydari Park.

When asked about the heavy footfall on weekends, Hek said till there is an alternative for people, it will be very difficult to stop them from entering the golf course since it is a thoroughfare connecting many localities. When asked about the diversion of the road, he said, “There is a proposal and the government has also sanctioned the money but the proposal is not working out due to the adamant attitude of Shillong Club and hence the Dorbar Shnong is not cooperating with them.”