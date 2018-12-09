Fund raiser for Degree College in Chokpot

TURA: In an effort to raise funds for construction of the Chokpot Degree College in South Garo Hills which is still in a state of infancy, the College Governing Body in Chokpot is organizing Marathon, Food Fest and Fishing competition on December 12.

While the Marathon for both male and female will begin at 6 am from Block office to Warima Bridge, Fishing competition and Food Fest will be held at Nokil Wari, Warima from 10 am.

In this regard the organizers have appealed to people to participate in the competitions to ensure that the programme becomes a success.