Expert panel to advise govt on efficient healthcare

SHILLONG: A three-member expert committee will be constituted to give suggestions to the government to improve the healthcare sector in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the High Court of Meghalaya took up the pending case of deficiency in the health sector.

The joint secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department had filed an affidavit on November 18 and it has been stated that the government will make all efforts to address the deficiencies regarding manpower in all government hospitals and health centres in phases.

“But it has not been indicated as to when and how and in what manner the same will be done,” the court said.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice SR Sen said before giving any direction to the government , there is a need to have a report from the experts.

The court in an earlier order had said taking overall scenario of the health sector in Shillong, at least three experts from the Health Department, who have been working in some premier institutions, can be selected so that they can provide expert suggestions based on which a road map has to be prepared for ensuring a robust healthcare facility in the state and will also suggest measures regarding deficiencies in health sector so that those are removed by the state government.

Assistant Solicitor General A Paul suggested the names of experts to be associated with the Supervisory Committee and they are Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiologist, Bengaluru, Dr Samiran Nundy, gastrointestinal surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Sadhan Brata Das, Internal Medicine, Lotus Tower, Christian Basti, GS Road, Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati.

But before constituting the committee, the court wanted to get their consent and the matter will come up for hearing on December 14.