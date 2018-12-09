B’desh face WI in ODI series

DHAKA: The West Indies are looking to end their four-year wait for a one-day international series win when they take on hosts Bangladesh starting Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Rovman Powell said winning the three-match series in Bangladesh would give his side the perfect boost ahead of the World Cup next year, for which they had to qualify after failing to secure one of the eight automatic berths.

“We haven’t won an ODI series in a long time,” Powell told reporters on Saturday ahead of the first game in Dhaka. “The guys are upbeat and raring to go. No better opportunity to change it in Bangladesh.”

“It will be good to get the series win under our belt” before the World Cup, Powell added. The West Indies were humiliated by Bangladesh in the preceding Test series, with the home side wrapping up both matches inside three days. The Caribbean side last won an ODI series in 2014 when they beat Bangladesh 3-0 at home. They have since lost 11 series and drew against minnows Afghanistan last year. (AFP)